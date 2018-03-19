on 03/19/2018 |

Rusty Walker Anderson, 47, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 18, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after a sudden illness. Rusty was born in Louisville, KY the son of Larry and Patsy Strange Anderson who survive.

Rusty was a detective with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office. He began his law enforcement career on December 11, 2000 at the Glasgow Police Dept. where he served until April 1, 2005. He then continued his career at the Barren County Sheriff’s Office until his “end of watch” Sunday. He was an avid U of K fan, a turkey and deer hunter and had been a member of several area bluegrass and gospel groups where he played bass guitar. Rusty was a member of the Rolling Hills United Baptist Church where he was Sunday school superintendent.

He is survived by his wife Wendy Doyel Anderson; two children Hunter and Amber Anderson; parents Larry and Patsy Anderson; a brother Jamie Anderson and wife Christi; his father and mother-in-law Gary and Ann Doyel; sisters and brothers-in-law Amy and Brandon Kerney and Gina and Chris Sherfey and his nieces and nephews, Trevor and Nick Kerney, Ryder Sherfey, Isaac and Autumn Anderson all of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday March 22nd at Glasgow Baptist Church with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday beginning at 1:00pm and continue Thursday morning at Glasgow Baptist Church from 10:00am until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch in Gilbertsville, KY.