08/02/2017

Ruth Aline Wingate 70 of Bowling Green, KY died Monday, July 31, 2017 in Warren County. She was a self-employed dealer in antiques and was a member of the Whitestone Quarry Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard John Wingate, Sr., her father Roy Dan Emmett, a brother Timothy Emmett, 3 aunts, 2 uncles and her sisters and brothers-in-law.

Survivors include her mother, Effie Mae Emmett of Glasgow; her children Sandra Kaye “Sam” Graham (Michael) of Morgantown, Richard John Wingate, Jr. (Teresa) of Bowling Green, Effie Ruth Poteet (Walter) of Scottsville, Wendy Danielle Cross (Tony) of Alvaton, Robert Lee Wingate (Shelly) of Bowling Green and Charles and Linda Jenkins of Gallatin, TN; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Visitation will begin at 5pm Thursday and after 8am Friday until time for the service.