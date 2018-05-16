Ruth Anderson 75 of Glasgow died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
RUTH ANDERSON
on 05/16/2018 |
MALIA DAWN OWENS
