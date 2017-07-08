Logo


RUTH ANN CRUMPTON

on 08/07/2017 |

Ruth Ann Crumpton, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 4, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.  She was born on November 28, 1948 in Tompkinsville, KY to Harley and Eva Billingsley. Ruth grew up in Summer Shade, Kentucky. Ruth married William “Bill” Crumpton on December 10, 1966. They have resided in Indianapolis for the last 48 years.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill; children, Tammy Colee of Monrovia, Doug Crumpton of Monrovia, Sherri Belttari of Indianapolis, and Sheila Morris of Greenfield; grandchildren, Dylan Colee, Zac Crumpton, Kylie Crumpton, Neil Meek, Chelsea Meek, Shelby Meek, Tyler Morris, and Elayna Morris; great grandchildren, Kayden Adams and Raelynn Carver; and her sister, Sally Grenaed, of Summer Shade, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Colleen Colee. Ruth was also preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Junior Billingsley and Richard Billingsley and a sister, Virginia Wilborn.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W Moore Chapel. Ruth will also have a visitation on Thursday, August 10th from 4 to 8 pm. at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Yokley-Trible.
Ruth will be laid to rest at White Cemetery in Sulphur Lick, KY immediately following the service.

