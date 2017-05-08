on 08/05/2017 |

Ruth Ann (Frazier) Davis, 65, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 2nd, at her home.

Ruth was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 31, 1952, a daughter of the late Nettie (Pennington) and Vestus Frazier.

She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Nicole Kingery Murley and two sisters, Carolyn Lambert and Carlene Frazier.

In April of 1998, in Celina, TN, she married Ricky Davis, who survives of Tompkinsville.

Ruth is also survived by a son, Eric Kingery, of Tompkinsville, KY; a step daughter, Leslie Nicole Shoemake, of South Carthage, TN; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Margie Rich and Mary Kingery, both of Tompkinsville, KY; and four brothers, Harold, Joe, and Ted Frazier of Tompkinsville; and Carl Frazier, of Summer Shade, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 6th, 2017.

Visitation is Sunday 10:30-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in White Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for Funeral Expenses and can be left at the funeral home.