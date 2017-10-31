Logo


RUTH BLEDSOE WINGFIELD

on 10/31/2017 |

Ruth Bledsoe Wingfield, 92 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family at her side at Edmonson Care & Rehab.

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Noah and Lydia Hunt Bledsoe, wife of 52 years to the late Marvin Wingfield; preceded in death by a son Richard Wingfield, two great grandchildren and nine brothers and sisters. She was a retired machine operator for Union Underwear and a member of Shadyland Church of Christ. Ruth enjoyed her flowers and gardening, singing and yard sales.

Her survivors include her children, Mitchell Wingfield; Earline Shepherd (Richard); Daryl Wingfield (Jodie); a daughter-in-law, Ruthie Wingfield; seven grandchildren, Tammy Baker, Kevin Wingfield, Julie Wingfield Pearson, Kimberly Gilpin, Jason Hunt, Dana Wingfield Meyer, Scott Wingfield; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother, Larry Ray Bledsoe (Helen); two sisters, Elizabeth Jean Cook (Jimmy), Betty Rea (Henry) , two sisters-in-law, Jesse Hinton (Huey), Charlene Hall; several nieces & nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Shadyland Cemetery.  Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

 

