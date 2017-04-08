on 08/04/2017 |

Ruth Ellen Miller, 84, formally of Bowling Green, died peacefully at her residence in Little River, South Carolina. Ruth Ellen was born in Bethpage, Tennessee., later her family moved to Rockfield, KentuckyY. She was the youngest of eight children who have all preceded her in death. Ruth Ellen was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hoyt Rhea Miller.

She was a graduate of College High. She earned her Bachlor’s and Masters Degree of education and her KY Rank 1 teaching certification at Western Kentucky University.

Ruth Ellen began her teaching career in Richardsville, Kentucky . Later she taught Home Economics for many years at Warren Center High School. She ended her career teaching Consumer and Family Life Skills at Bowling Green Vocational School. Following her retirement, she became co-owner of Bressler’s Ice Cream Shop in the Greenwood Mall. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and travelling. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church while in Bowling Green and then in Port Charlotte, Florida. Ruth Ellen was a member of ADK teacher’s sorority.

Her survivors include her daughters, Rhea Ellen Miller Boley of Nashville, Indiana. and Nancy Lynn Miller Ellison (Tannie) of Little River, South Carolina. her grandchildren, Major Casey Rhea Boley, USAF (Leah) of Honolulu, Hawaii I and Lacey Renee Boley Bryant, BSN (Heath) of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #1. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Agape Hospice, 736 Hwy 501E, Conway, South Carolina 29526 ATTN: Scott Klein please note in memo line: Ruth Ellen Miller (Scott Klein)

Ruth Ellen’s family encourages everyone to become blood donors with American Red Cross as a way to honor her. 1-800-733-2767, www.readcross.org