on 05/17/2018 |

Ruth Harlow Anderson, 75, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at her home. She was born in Warren County, the daughter of the late Eugene and Sarah Bullington Harlow. Mrs. Anderson was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for close to 50 years.

She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1960 and attended Bowling Green Business College where she completed courses in secretarial skills and bookkeeping. She was formerly employed at Garnett Law Firm, Glasgow Industries and R. R. Donnelley’s and retired from Burchett Law Firm in 2007.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, John Alfred Anderson; a son John Michael Anderson and fiancée Casie Carter, and a grandson Keagan. She is also survived by her beloved Aunt, Velma Reagan and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Hugh Calvin Britt, special aunt and uncle Flossie and Omer Calvert and cousin Kenneth Calvert.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

The family requests alternate expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial contributions to the Glasgow Baptist Church “Shaping the Future” fund, 401 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141.