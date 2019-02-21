on 02/21/2019 |

Ruth Hughes, 86, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at The Hospice House. Ruth was a very kind, compassionate, loving, and humble lady. She was loved throughout the Smiths Grove and Three Forks Communities.

Ruth was the daughter of Arthur Jackson and Mildred Steenbergen Jackson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband James Robert “Bobby” Hughes and a brother, Billy Jackson. Ruth was a member of Three Forks Church of Christ and Modern Woodmen. During the years she worked outside the home, she was employed by Bada as a packer.

Ruth is survived by: One daughter, Pat Watt (Gary); two sons, Mike Hughes (Kathy) and Gary Hughes (Connie). She was the blessed grandmother of eight grandchildren: Jonathan Hughes (Tia); Jameson Hughes (Kari); Karyn Herald (Kyle); Jennifer Moore (Jerry); Justin Watt (Libby); Andy Hughes; Eric Hughes (Mike) and Shawna Brase (Tyler)l. She is also survived by 11 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Westbrook (Tom) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son, Smiths Grove Chapel. Friends may visit at the Smiths Grove Chapel on Saturday from 4-8 and on Sunday from 12-2. The family has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.