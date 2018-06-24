on 06/24/2018 |

Ruth Imogene Romines age 83 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Robert Becil and Renia Ruth Gibson Clemmons. She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith. She is survived by five children. Sharon (Barry) Whitlow of Edmonton, Ricky (Brenda) Romines of Scottsville, Becky (Randy) Morrison of Edmonton, Jody (Curt) Rusher of Sheperdsville and Amy (John) Logsdon of Edmonton. Three brothers. Clyde Clemmons of Greenwood, Indiana. Bob and Phillip Clemmons both of Edmonton. Eleven grandchildren. Bruce, Roger and John Romines. Matt and Barry Allen Whitlow, Kim Bernier, Corey Morrison, Alley Bragg, Hanna Morrison, Lauren Morgan and Leah Hammer. Fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her caregiver Linda Logsdon. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Anderson T. Romines and a son Roger Romines. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.