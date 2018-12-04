Logo


RUTH LAWRENCE

on 04/12/2018 |

Ruth Lawrence, 86, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  Mrs. Lawrence was the daughter of the late Eldon and Zelma Butler Whitley and her husband was the late Rodney Lawrence.  She was also preceded in death by a brother Howard Whitley.  Mrs. Lawrence was retired from Sorensen Manufacturing after 31 years and was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters Rita Mitchell (Dale) of Glasgow and Marlon Quesenberry (David) of Cave City; 6 grandchildren Amy Logsdon (Neil), Jennifer Pritchett, Todd Quesenberry (Jackie), Brad Quesenberry, Debra Hughes (Jeff) and Scottie Mitchell (Leah); 11 great-grandchildren Hannah Hennion (Kyle), Tyler Hughes (Catherine), Andrew Hughes, Emma Hughes, Kaleb Mitchell, Jagger Mitchell, Haley Logsdon, Tanner Pritchett, and Chase, Blayne and Levi Quesenberry; 2 great-great-grandchildren Griffin and Marleigh Hughes a sister Grace Hunt; a sister-in-law Nina Lawrence and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, April 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Friday and continue Saturday morning from 8:00am until time for the service.

