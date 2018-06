on 06/27/2018 |

Ruth Miller Chaney, 89, of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Signature Health Care of Hart County.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Larry Chaney.

Private services will be conducted at her request with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

