RUTH NELL HODGES

on 07/31/2017 |

 

Ruth Nell Hodges, 70 of Munfordville passed away Monday, July 31 at her home.  She was the daughter of the late Everett & Ollie Wilson Carroll.  She was a retired employee of Louisville Bedding in Munfordville.

She is survived by her husband James Eddie Hodges

One son Jamie Hodges & wife Sheila of Cave City

Two grandchildren Brian & Sarah Hodges

Two brothers James Carroll & Charles Carroll both of Elizabethtown

Two sisters Willie Mae Graas of Elizabethtown and JoAnn Adair of Louisville

No services are scheduled, the family chose cremation.  Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

