on 04/18/2018 |

Ruth Seymour Asbury, age 86, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Louisville, KY. She was a native of Hart County and a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Theodore Asbury; her parents, Robert Lee & Lena Crain Seymour and one sister, Margaret Davis.

She is survived by one son, Gary Asbury and his wife, Joy, of New Braunfels, TX; three grandchildren, Amy Beth Schulte and husband, Matt, of Louisville, Laura Rogers and husband, Nick, of Lebanon, KY, and Kaelin Wright and husband, Aharon, of New Braunfels, TX. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Ty-Christian Clark, Madeline Schulte, Reese, Elle and Charlee Rogers, Anslie and Raelie Wright; several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.