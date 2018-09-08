Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RUTH VIRGINIA “JENNY” MIDDLETON GIBSON

on 08/09/2018 |

Ruth Virginia “Jenny” Middleton Gibson, 78, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the Medical Center at Caverna.

She is preceded in death by one son, Anthony “Tony” Woods; her parents, Luther Earl Middleton and Maydell Gossett Middleton; five brothers, Earl, Infant Cecil Willie Middleton, George, Edgar, Richard, and Rodney Middleton.

She is survived by three children, James Michael Bybee, Anita “Becky” Freeman, both of Cave City, and Clara “Sissy” Wood, Arizona; a special niece, loved as a daughter, Stacy Lynn Middleton Sigler of Henryville, IN; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 28 nieces and nephews; two sisters, Dorothy Barton of Columbus, IN, and Janice Simpkins and her husband, Lamar.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery in Cave City.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 12-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RUTH VIRGINIA “JENNY” MIDDLETON GIBSON”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
79°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Thursday 08/09 60%
High 84° / Low 67°
Chance of Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/10 50%
High 80° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/11 20%
High 87° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.