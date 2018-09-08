on 08/09/2018 |

Ruth Virginia “Jenny” Middleton Gibson, 78, of Cave City, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the Medical Center at Caverna.

She is preceded in death by one son, Anthony “Tony” Woods; her parents, Luther Earl Middleton and Maydell Gossett Middleton; five brothers, Earl, Infant Cecil Willie Middleton, George, Edgar, Richard, and Rodney Middleton.

She is survived by three children, James Michael Bybee, Anita “Becky” Freeman, both of Cave City, and Clara “Sissy” Wood, Arizona; a special niece, loved as a daughter, Stacy Lynn Middleton Sigler of Henryville, IN; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 28 nieces and nephews; two sisters, Dorothy Barton of Columbus, IN, and Janice Simpkins and her husband, Lamar.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery in Cave City. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 12-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.