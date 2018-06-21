on 06/21/2018 |

Ruth Wilcoxson, age 96, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at her home. She was a native of Barren County and was the oldest member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at Uno and a homemaker and farmer. She loved working in flowers and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Bennett and Cora Mae Smith Bennett; her husband of 71 years, James F. Wilcoxson on April 13, 2009; two brothers, Charles and Junior Bennett; daughter, Reba Landers; sister, Pauline England and a grandson, Timmy Landers.

She is survived by one daughter, Vivian Wilcoxson Walters, Barefoot Bay, FL; grandchildren, Robert Crabtree and wife, Carolyn, Horse Cave, & Vonda Fusonie, Greenville, S.C.; great-granddaughter, Cheryl Adwell, Horse Cave and Ashley Shoemaker & husband, Jeremy, Glasgow; great-grandson, Trey Fusonie, Greenville, S.C.; one great-great-granddaughter, Heather Adwell and one great-great-grandson, Tanner Shoemaker; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.