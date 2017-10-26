Logo


RYAN CODY CLEARY

on 10/26/2017 |

Ryan Cody Cleary, age 31 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital. Ryan was born on December 31, 1985 in Cumberland County, KY. He was an employee of Equity Group-Kentucky Division in Albany, KY and had attended Spears Chapel Church.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rylan Kynslee Cleary, one sister, Melissa Branham, one brother, Jason Ray Farlee, his grandparents, James and Maggie Cleary and Lester Bee Riley,  and one brother-in-law, Stephen Smith.

Survivors Include: His Wife- Mellisa Smith Cleary of Burkesville, KY Four Children- Peyton Cleary, Mason Smith, Madison Cleary, and Cody Cleary all of Burkesville, KY His Parents- Teresa and Mark Riley of Burkesville, KY One Sister- Amanda Anderson of Burkesville, KY His Grandmother- Helen Riley of Burkesville, KY Mother-in-law and Father-in-law- James and Rose Mann of Russell Springs, KY; Brother-in-law- James Smith of Russell Springs, KY and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends

Funeral Service will be Friday, October 27, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Riley Family Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 12 Noon until 9:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home

 

 

