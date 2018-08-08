Logo


RYLER ELLIS HENDERSON

on 08/08/2018

Ryler Ellis Henderson infant son of Barry Rutherford and Jamie Henderson of Greenbrier, Tennessee died Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Susan Aluise of Russell Springs; paternal grandparents, Joe Rutherford of Alvaton and Pamela Bouland of Greenbrier; paternal great-grandmother, Frances Beckner of Rocky Hill and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Graveside services for Ryler Ellis Henderson will be held at 11AM Friday at the Rock Hill Cemetery.

