SAFETY CHECK POINTS ACROSS KENTUCKY FOR FEBRUARY

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office will begin conducting safety checkpoints, commonly referred to as road blocks, throughout the month of February. BCSO will be looking for any violations and impaired drivers. For a list of check point location scroll below.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain John Clark is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of January 2017.
Last month Troopers and Detectives for Post 3 wrote over 1500 citations, almost 450 speeding tickets, over 70 seatbelt violations, made over 20 DUI arrests, answered over 1000 complaints, investigated over 100 collisions, opened over 30 criminal cases and made almost 120 criminal arrests.
The Post 3 Radio Room answered almost 13,500 calls last month, averaging out to be about 435 calls per day and 18 calls every hour.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 covers the following counties, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties.
Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points, commonly referred to as road blocks, throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months. If you approach one of these check points, be prepared to produce your operator’s license, valid proof of insurance, and the registration receipt for the vehicle you are driving.
Allen County
US 31E & KY 482
US 31E & KY 1147
US 31E @ TN state line (only if with TN agency)
US 31E @ Barren Co Line
US 31E & Jefferson School Rd
US 31E & Harrison School Rd
US 231 @ Mt. Union Church
KY 100 & KY 3500
KY 100 & KY 99
KY 100 @ Simpson Co Line
KY 100 @ Walkers Chapel
KY 100 @ Monroe Co Line
KY 100 & KY 1421
KY 101 & KY 1533
KY 101 & KY 234
KY 101 & Jefferson School Rd
KY 101 & Warren Co Line
KY 98 & KY 1855
KY 98 @ Monroe Co Line
KY 234 & KY 1533
KY 252 & KY 517
KY 99 & Isom Bradley Rd (only if with TN agency)
KY 99 & Amos Long Creek
KY 1421 & Hanes Rd
KY 482 @ Pleasant Ridge Church
KY 482 & Fleet Rd
Barren County
US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line
US 31W @ Hart Co Line
US 31W & KY 255
US 31E & Jack Turner Rd
US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)
KY 70 & KY 314
KY 70 & KY 255
KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)
KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd
KY 249, ½ mile South of Glasgow limits
KY 249 @ Monroe Co line
Butler County
US 231 Near William Natcher Parkway ramps
US 231 & KY 70
US 231 & KY 403
US 231 & South side of Green River Bridge
US 231 & KY 3182
KY 70 & KY 411
KY 70 & KY 185
KY 70 & KY 1117
KY 70 & B&R Lumber Co
KY 70 & KY 79
KY 79 & KY 626
KY 79 & Lold McKendree Chapel Rd
KY 79 & Voting House Rd
KY 185 & Doc Parrish Rd
KY 106 & KY 1187
KY 626 & KY 1083KY 403 & Horseshoe Bend Rd
Edmonson County
US 31W just South of Barren County line
US 31W @ KY 259
US 31W @ KY 101
KY 259 @ KY 70 North in Brownsville
KY 259 @ KY 70 South in Brownsville
Crossroads KY 70 and KY 185
KY 728 @ Nolin Dam
KY 101 @ KY 743 (New Grove Rd)
KY 259 in front of the Fair grounds
KY 728 @ Lincoln VFD
KY 185 Near Independence Church
KY 187 @ KY 238 (Sunfish School Rd)
KY 1749 @ Sailings Grocery
KY 743 @ Sulfur Rd
KY 743 @ KY 1749
KY 259 @ Cedar Grove Church Rd
KY 259 @ KY 2336 (Jock Rd)
KY 655 (Segal Rd) @ Honey Creek Rd
KY 1827 (Briar Creek Rd) @ Brooks Rd
KY 185 near EG Nash Rd (Grayson Co Line)
Wilderness Rd @ Cave Ave
Hart County
US 31W, 1 mile North of Horse Cave
US 31W & KY 728
US 31W @ Rowletts
US 31W (Main St) @ Bridge St (north end of Green River Bridge)
US 31W @ KY 1140
US 31E & Bunnell Crossing
US 31E near Green River Bridge
US 31E @ KY 936
KY 218 & KY 1846
KY 218 & KY 335
KY 88 & KY 728
KY 88 & KY 1015
KY 357 (Hammonsville Rd) @ KY 728 (Bacon Creek Rd)
Logan County
US 68 @ Todd Co Line
US 79 & Russellville Bypass
US 79 @ Todd Co Line
US 431 @ TN Line (only if with TN agency)
US 431 & KY 591
US 431 @ Epley’s Station
US 431 & KY 1040
US 431 & KY 106 in Lewisburg
US 431 & Peach Orchard Rd
KY 100 & Smith St
KY 103 & KY 1038
KY 103 @ Simpson Co Line
KY 106 & Duncan Ridge Rd (Todd/Logan line)
KY 178 & KY 1151
KY 1293 & KY 107
KY 1038 & KY 103
KY 96 & KY 102
Simpson County
US 31W & KY 1008
US 31W & Reasonover Dr
US 31W & KY Stone Entrance
US 31W & Lakesprings Rd
US 31W & Macedonia Rd
US 31W & Geddes Rd
KY 73 & KY 1008
KY 73 @ Simpson / Logan Co Line
KY 73 & KY 100
KY 73 & Robey Bethel Grove Rd
KY 100 & KY 103
KY 100 & Robey Bethel Rd
KY 103 & Turnertown Rd
KY 585 & KY 621
Witt Rd & Lake Springs Rd
Warren County
US 31W & KY 240 in Woodburn
US 31W & KY 242 in Richpond
US 31W at Hardy & Sons Funeral Home
US 31W at Massey’s grocery
KY 101 at Allen / Warren line
KY 101 & Three Forks Rd
KY 101 & KY 1297
US 68 at Carl Jordan Rd
KY 185 & Garvin Ln
KY 185 & Miller Rd
KY 185 & KY 526
KY 880 at Hardy & Son funeral home
KY 884 & KY 242
KY 622 & Larmon Mill Rd
Smallhouse & Elrod Rd
Beechbend and Garvin Ln
Girkin Rd & Girkin-Boiling Springs Rd
Boiling Springs & Girkin-Boiling Springs
263 & North Campbell Rd
Blue Level Rd & Providence Blue Level Rd