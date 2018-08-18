SAFETY TOWN EXHIBIT UNVEILED AT KENTUCKY STATE FAIR

on 08/18/2018 |

Photo Courtesy of WPSD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky State Fair has opened, and state police have unveiled a new Safety Town exhibit.

State police held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the exhibit, a red carpet walk for children entering, plastic trooper badges for the first 100 children and photo ops with the Kentucky State Fair mascot.

The event took place Thursday afternoon as the fair began its 11-day run at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

State police first introduced Safety Town at the 1961 state fair. It was last updated in 1975. The agency said the idea has remained the same — to introduce children to safe driving practices and other safety practices when they are young.