Sallie Marshall age 78, of Horse Cave, passed away Thursday morning August 24, 2017 at her residence. She was a Hart County native and a member of the Horse Cave Church of Christ. Sallie was raised and lived most of her life at Uno, Kentucky, she served as the Hart County Clerk for many years and spent the last years of her life with her niece Amanda Bishop and her husband Roy being cared for in their home.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Marshall Button and her husband James of Cave City, a number of nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James L. “Jimmy” Marshall and Gladys Nichols Marshall; two sisters, Mattie Marshall Prevost and Dorothy Marshall Burgess; three brothers, Harry Webster Marshall, Douglas Marshall and David Marshall.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 26, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday August 25, 2017 and will continue on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at Winn Funeral Home.

