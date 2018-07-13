on 07/13/2018 |

Sally Diane Toms Nunn, 61, of Smiths Grove, went to be with the Lord on Friday July 13, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Leroy & Geneva Mae Tabor Toms of Glasgow. Sally was a beloved Gran Gran, mother, and wife, married to her husband Terry of 41years on January 28, 1977. Sally was a homemaker and a member of Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Nunn of Smith Grove; her daughter, Brittany Nunn Keown (Nicholas) of Smith Grove; 4 grandchildren, Taylor, Ally, Bentley and Paisley Keown; 3 brothers David Toms (Jo) of Bowling Green, Billy Joe Toms (Trish) and Dennis Toms both of Glasgow; 3 sisters Becky Peden (Charles) of Glasgow, Cindy Halstead (Herb) of Bowling Green and Tammy Glass of Glasgow; 2 sisters-in-law, Sue Nunn of Horse Cave and Bea Nunn of Hardyville; 1 brother-in-law, Danny Nunn (Cheryl) of Glasgow, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Debbie Toms; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Nunn and Donnie Nunn; father and mother-in-law Irene McGlasson and Thurman Nunn.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday July 16, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00pm till 8:00pm Sunday and on Monday until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. NPCF P.O Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502