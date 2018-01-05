on 05/01/2018 |

Sally E. Brownfield, 88, Glasgow, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at the Glenview Health Care Center. A daughter of the late James Carroll Eaton and Mary Ann “Dollie” Bryant Eaton, she was a homemaker. She was also a member of the Barren County Homemakers Club, Samsonites, Vintage Hat Club, and the Tracy United Methodist Church. She had recently been attending the Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter: Marla Edwards and husband Jeff; two grandchildren: Chad Houchens and wife Lindsey, and Micah Page and husband Casey all of Glasgow; one step-granddaughter, Melodye Phelps and husband Jeremy of Franklin, TN; two great-grandchildren: Bradley Houchens and Jackson Page; three step-great-grandchildren: Abram, Everett, and Olsen Phelps; one sister-in-law, Nell Eaton of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Linda Calvert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jewell “Dee” Brownfield; two sisters, Mattie Calvert and Janelle Bates; two brothers, Garnett Eaton and J. C. Eaton; two half sisters, Zula Russell and Linnie Eaton; two half brothers, Willie Eaton and Floyd Eaton; a special nephew, Billy Calvert.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue Thursday morning at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a favorite charity.