SALOMA MILLER

on 02/06/2019 |

Saloma Miller, 86 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday night, Feb. 5 at her home.  Born in Burton, OH, she was the daughter of Jonathan & Sarah Detweiler Miller.

She is survived by her husband LeeRoy Miller

Sons-Chester Miller(Barbara), Reuben Miller(Betty), Danny Miller(Ruth), Marvin Miller(Christina)

Daughters-Sarah Miller(John), Ada Byler(Freeman), Mary Gingerich(John), Katheryn Kurtz(Jacob),

Lena Gingerich(Marvin), Bertha Yoder(Ben)

Brother-Noah Miller

Sister-Mary Miller

53 grandchildren & 93 Great grandchildren

Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30am Friday, Feb. 8 at the residence of Dan L. Miller with burial to follow in the Logsdon Valley Amish Cemetery.  Visitation is in progress at the home of Saloma & LeeRoy Miller, 2313 Logsdon Valley Rd., Munfordville, KY.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

