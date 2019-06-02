Saloma Miller, 86 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday night, Feb. 5 at her home. Born in Burton, OH, she was the daughter of Jonathan & Sarah Detweiler Miller.
She is survived by her husband LeeRoy Miller
Sons-Chester Miller(Barbara), Reuben Miller(Betty), Danny Miller(Ruth), Marvin Miller(Christina)
Daughters-Sarah Miller(John), Ada Byler(Freeman), Mary Gingerich(John), Katheryn Kurtz(Jacob),
Lena Gingerich(Marvin), Bertha Yoder(Ben)
Brother-Noah Miller
Sister-Mary Miller
53 grandchildren & 93 Great grandchildren
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30am Friday, Feb. 8 at the residence of Dan L. Miller with burial to follow in the Logsdon Valley Amish Cemetery. Visitation is in progress at the home of Saloma & LeeRoy Miller, 2313 Logsdon Valley Rd., Munfordville, KY.
Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
