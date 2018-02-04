Logo


SALOMA YODER

on 04/02/2018 |

Saloma Yoder 81 of Horse Cave passed away Easter morning at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.  She was born in Middlefield, Ohio to the late David and Fannie Hostetler Coblentz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Menno Yoder, Sr.

She is survived by four sons, Menno Yoder, JR of Rose Hill, Virginia, Melvin Yoder of Horse Cave, David and Jerry Yoder both of Pennsylvania; six daughters, Mary Troyer, Emma Mullett, Linda Byler, Edna Troyer and Catherine Sue Yoder all of Pennsylvania and Barbara Ann Yoder of Horse Cave and 55 grandchildren and 165 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Saloma Yoder will be held at 9:30AM Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Danny Ray Yoder residence located at 1475 Bunnell Crossing in Munfordville.  Visitation is in progress at Mrs. Yoder residence at 4055 Lonoke Road in Horse Cave.

