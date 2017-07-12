SALVATION ARMY NEEDS ANGEL TREE GIFTS TURNED IN BY THIS WEEKEND

on 12/07/2017 |

From the Barren County Salvation Army:

The Barren County Salvation Army celebrates living in this community where all 500+ Angel Tree children have been adopted this year, and now comes the challenging part. For more than a week we have been checking contents of the gift bags for accuracy of clothing sizes and to make sure all the Angel’s wishes have been met. At this time there are more than 70 of these Angel gift bags that have not been delivered to the drop off locations listed on the Angel gift card. For some people this seems early to ask for all the gifts to be turned in, but we know from past Angel seasons the gift requests can become difficult to find as we shop locally. So all you Guardian Angels do the best you can and turn in what you have for your little Angel now because this weekend will be too late since that is when the Angel Volunteers go to work filling gift bags for the missing Angels so all the bags will be ready to give to the Angel families next week.