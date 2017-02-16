Sam Dewey Strode, Jr., 89, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 15th, at Monroe County Medical Center ER in Tompkinsville, KY.

Sam was born in Monroe County, KY on August 12, 1927, a son of the late Alyne (Deckard) Strode Hood and Sam D. Strode, Sr. Others that preceded him in death were his wife, Nadine Short Strode, who passed September 30, 1994 sons, William Michael & Delphus Lee Strode, half-brothers, Doug Hood & William James Hood, half-sisters, Cloteel Whiteside, Ruby Joines & Mary Coe & 1 Grandchild.

Sam is survived by three sons Wally Strode, of Tompkinsville, KY; Freddie Gene Strode, of Bowling Green, KY; Larry S. Strode, of Knoxville, TN; special companion, Ida Mae Kingery of Tompkinsville, half brother, Delphus Hood, of Bowling Green, KY.5 Grandchildren & 4 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Saturday, February 18th, with John Osgatharp officiating. Interment with full Military Honors by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow, KY at Monroe County Memorial Lawn, Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation, Friday 4-8 PM. and Saturday After 6 AM until service time at Yokley Trible Funeral Home .