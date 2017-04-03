Sam Jessie, age 83, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at his residence in Temple Hill, KY. He was born October 20, 1933 in Metcalfe County, KY to the late Joe Jessie and Minnie Mae Compton. He was married to the late Lavinia E. Pitcock Jessie.

Sam was a farmer and a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory, one daughter, Hope Cassady (Billy) of Park City, KY; three sons, Felix Jessie (Jannie) of Temple Hill, KY, Sammy Jessie, Jr. (Kimby) of Acworth, GA, and Alan Jessie (Sherri) of Canton, GA; two brothers, Manuel Jessie (Harriet) of Elizabethtown, KY, and Danny Jessie (Debbie) of Louisville, KY; five sisters Margaret Ramey (Roscoe) of Cave City, KY, Edna Sexton of Louisville, KY, Jean Sexton of Edmonton, KY, Elsie Isenberg (Charles) of Owensboro, KY, and Linda Jo Cannon (Wayne) of Cave City, KY; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren .

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Blanche Greer, Mildred Smith, and Kathryn Chapman.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2017

9 am – 1 pm, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel