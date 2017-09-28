Logo


SAM SANDEFUR

on 09/28/2017 |

Sam Sandefur, age 73, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at his residence. He was born June 3, 1944 in McLean Co., KY to the late Coleman Sandefur and the late Wilma Warren Sandefur. He was married to Sylvia Sandefur, who survives.

He was a mechanic, worked at AutoZone and a member of Bear Wallow Cave City  Masonic Lodge #231 F&AM.

Beside his wife, he is survived by two sons, Christopher Sandefur and Samuel Wright (Mallory) both of Bowling Green; one daughter, Veronica Stevens (Danny) of Bowling Green; three stepsons, Burl Scott, Jr. (Valerie), Chris Scott (Jeanine) and Scotty Scott (Susan) all of Glasgow; one brother, Coleman Sandefur (Bess) of Henderson; one sister, Linda Austin of Owensboro; fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.  He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wade Sandefur and brother-in-law Sam Austin.

Interment will be in Walnut Hill Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4  – 8 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2017

9 – 11 am, Friday, September 29, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

MASONIC SERVICE

7 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, September 29, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

