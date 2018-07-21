Logo


Samantha Elizabeth Ellis

on 07/21/2018 |

Samantha Elizabeth Ellis, 21, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, surrounded by family, at her home.

Samantha was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 30, 1997, a Daughter of Wesley Ellis and Jinnie (Miller) Hollinsworth.

She was a Monroe County High School Class of 2015 graduate and she attended two years at Lindsey Wilson College. She was passionate about theater. She will be remembered as always putting others before herself. She attended Rock Bridge Baptist Church.

Samantha is survived by her mother and step-father, Jinnie and Rodney Hollinsworth, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, father and step-mother, Wesley and Emily Ellis of Richmond, Virginia; two brothers, Winn and Stuart Ellis of Tompkinsville, KY; half-sister, Korie Hollinsorth of Tompkinsville, KY; step brother, Zack Hollinsworth of Tompkinsville, KY; and two step sisters, Heidi Hollinsworth of Tompkinsville, KY; and Katie Waller of Richmond, Virginia; maternal grandparents, Issac Abe and Shirley Miller of Tompkinsville, KY; paternal grandfather, Nancy Ellis of Richmond, Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Winnford Ellis.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home with Gary Emberton officiating.

Visitation is Saturday from 5-7 P.M. and Sunday, 1-2 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home

Burial is in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

