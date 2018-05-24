on 05/24/2018 |

Sammie Edward Adams, 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 23rd, suddenly, at his residence.

Sammie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 22, 1964, son of the late Olene (White) and Ocie Adams. He was a construction worker.

Sammie is survived by, daughter, Kelly Adams, & two sons Aidyn Miller & Sammie Adams Jr., 2 Grandchildren, Carlos & Angel all of Tompkinsville, KY; four sisters, Robbie Fornhoff, ; Helen Bryant, Bonnie Sewell, all of Tompkinsville, KY & Edna York, of Scottsville, KY. two brothers, Jackie Adams & Truman Adams, both of Tompkinsville, KY; Deceased brothers, Wayne & Tom Adams & sister, Caroline Bryant

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 11 AM on Saturday, May 26th, Visitation, Friday 5-8 PM and Saturday 6-11 AM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .Interment at Old Mount Herman Cemetery Tompkinsville, KY.