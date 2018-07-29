Logo


Sammie Renfro

on 07/29/2018 |

Sammie Renfro

1944 – 2018

Sammie Renfro, age 74 of Chalybeate, KY departed this life on Friday, July 27, 2018 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on April 16, 1944 to the late Herbert “Hub” Renfro and Maude Campbell Renfro. He was married to Sue Carroll Renfro, who survives.

Sammie retired from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife as a conservation officer. He was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church .

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Kim Renfro of Bee Spring; three grandchildren, Brandon Hogan (Ashlie) of Bee Spring, Whitney Moon (Joey) of Brownsville and Daniel Pereira of Bee Spring; five great grandchildren, Adrianna Harp, Austin Hogan, Rayleigh Moon, Madelyn Hogan and Braxton Moon; one brother, Bob Renfro of Louisville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery with graveside service by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, 315 Townepark Circle, Louisville, KY 40243.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Monday, July 30, 2018

9 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

