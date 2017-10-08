on 08/10/2017 |

Samuel Hamilton, 79, of Glasgow, died Thursday, August 10, 2017, at his home. He was born in Rowletts, Kentucky, was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and was a retired teacher and administrator with the Hart County Board of Education.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clarence Hamilton and Mary Redford Hamilton; his wife, Joyce Hamilton; a daughter, Cindy Hamilton; two brothers, John Robert Hamilton and Roscoe Hamilton; four sisters, Margaret Sanders, Ruth Robertson, Dorothy England, and Minnie Guinn.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma Hamilton, of Glasgow; three children, Terri Lynn Hamilton of Nashville, Eric Hamilton (Crystal) of Elizabethtown, and Meribeth Sewell (Chase) of Florence; three step-children, Sherri Garmon (Tim) of Glasgow, Kellie Allen (Kevin) of Cave City, and Kim Dean (Grover) of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Colby Garland and Jase Hamilton of Elizabethtown and Hadley Sewell of Florence; eight step-grandchildren, 9 step-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.