CMSGT (retired) Samuel Joseph Durrett, 94 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Medical Center

The Springfield, TN native was a son of the late James Luther and Lillie Mae RippyDurrett, husband of almost 60 years to Iona Bohannon Durrett. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Gregory and her husband Otis; a brother, James Durrett and wife Flo; two sisters-in-law, Selma Ray and husband Horace; Jo Nell Smalling and husband Buford. Joe was a retired Command Sargeant Major of the Kentucky Army National Guard and a member and former elder of 35 years of West End Church of Christ.

His survivors includes his daughter, Linda Durrett Driver (Doug); two sons, Samuel Gerald Durrett (Margaret) and Gary Joseph Durrett (Cindy); six grandchildren, Stephanie Driver Edwards (Dan), Angeline Driver, Jason Durrett (Julie), Heather Durrett Williams (Rod), Nathan Durrett and Zachary Durrett; eight great grandchildren, Kelsey, Ben and Lauren Edwards, Jazmin, Elijah, and Sydney Williams, Carter and Sawyer Durrett; his sister, Wilda Kincheloe (Bill); his brother-in-law, Johnny Bohannon (Wilma); several nieces & nephews.

Memorial visitation will be 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Cremation was of his choice.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Wounded Warrior Program, 223 Rosa L Parks Ave #301Nashville, TN 37203