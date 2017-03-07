Samuel M. Page, age 68, of Mammoth Cave, KY, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017, at his residence in Mammoth Cave, KY. He was a member of the Stockholm United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Roy Page and the late Virginia Thompson Page.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Cox Page; one daughter, Samantha Page, Lexington, KY; two sons, Keith Page and wife Veronica, Knoxville, TN, Joshua Page and wife Kellye, Louisville, KY; four grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm CT on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.