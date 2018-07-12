on 12/07/2018 |

Samuel Thompson Smith, 74, of Glasgow, died Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Hospice House of Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, Sam was the son of the late Samuel L. and Mary Alice Thompson Smith.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a graduate of Campbellsville University, Georgetown College and Western Kentucky University. Sam was a social worker and later a toll plaza manager for the State of Kentucky. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Bertram Smith; daughter Beth Smith of Glasgow; son Bert Smith and wife Shelina of Bowling Green; a granddaughter Sydni Smith; brother James Smith of Athens, GA; sister Mary Elizabeth McCarthy and husband Bill of Lynchburg, VA; 2 cousins Elizabeth “Libby” Geddes of Lexington, KY and Judy Haley Smith and husband Jimmy of Lynn Haven, FL; 3 nieces and 1 nephew, Kristin Barnett (Kent), Sarah Smith (Rick), Anna Williams (Mike) and Thomas McCarthy.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with military honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Sunday from 9:30am until time for the service.