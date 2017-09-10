Logo


SANDRA JUNE AUSTIN LEMONS

on 10/09/2017

Sandra June Austin Lemons, 68, Fountain Run, died Saturday, October 7, 2017, at her residence.  A daughter of the late Cleve E. Austin and Reba Jewell Wood Austin, she was a former employee of Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library.

Survivors include four children: Mary Denise Austin Todd and husband Wayne, Fredia Cathy York and husband Stevie, Chad Allen Lemons, and Britney Nicole Lemons; six grandchildren: Cortney J. Austin, Lindsey D. York, Ayla Celeste Lemons, Chad Allan Lemons, Jr., Timothy Guess, and Nicholas Guess; three great-grandchildren: Natalie Austin, Hadley Austin, and Weston Mathews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Thomas Lemons, Jr.; one son: James Anthony Delk; one granddaughter: Kaitlin Jane Reid; one brother: James Edward Austin; one sister: Reba Cathy Delk.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

