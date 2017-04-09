Sandra K. Gillock, 47, of Glasgow, died Friday April 7, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Barren County the daughter of James L. Bennett and Sharon Kay Bush Horton. When she was a young girl, she worked in tobacco on a farm and attended Baptist church.

Survivors include her mother, Sharon Kay Horton (Marshall) of Horse Cave; father, James L. Bennett of Glasgow; 1 daughter, Heather Gillock of Cave City; 2 sons, Jerry Lee Bennett of Glasgow and Jimmy Bryant of Horse Cave; 3 grandchildren, Sophia Huff, Jaeleigh Gray and Chloe Bennett; 1 sister, Patricia Bryant of Glasgow and a half-sister, Jennifer Wilson of Glasgow; 1 brother, David Price of Cave City; 1 nephew, Joey Lee Price; 2 nieces, Betty and Sara Bryant. She was preceded in death by a brother Joey Price.

The Sandra Gillock family chose cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.