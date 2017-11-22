on 11/22/2017 |

Sandra Kay Hester, age 52, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. She was the daughter of the late James Hester and Mary Hardin Peck of Horse Cave.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Mary Barnes, Hardyville, KY; and two sons: Justin Barnes and Mary Robinson, Hardyville, KY and Clayton Barnes and his wife Cori, Fairland, IN.

Also surviving is one Sister, Angie Miller, Canmer, KY and two brothers: James Hester, Springfield, TN and Walter Peck, Horse Cave, KY.

Funeral service will be at Brooks Funeral Home at 1:00 PM CST, Friday, November 24, 2017 with Bro. Richard Harrison officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM CST to 1:00 PM CST, Friday, November 24, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.