SANDRA KAYE HURT

on 03/07/2019 |

Sandra Kaye Hurt, 71 of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at the Medical Center
The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Jack and Louannie Davis Jones.

She was a child care provider and a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church.

Her survivors include her two sons, Mike Hurt and Kevin Hurt; eight grandchildren, Jacob Hurt, Christian Hurt, Brittany Gentry, Summer Hurt, Kendra Hurt, Cody Wade, Caleb Wade, Chloie Wade; one brother, Charles Jones.

No service will be held as cremation was chosen under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

 

