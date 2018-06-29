on 06/29/2018 |

Sandra Shirrell, age 54 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis. She was a native of Hart County and enjoyed sewing and making blankets.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Brown and Everee Lane, one sister, Diana Sanders, one brother, Terry Brown.

She is survived by 3 children: David Shirrell and wife Charlene, Tina York, and Joshua Shirrell all of Greenwood Indiana, 6 grandchildren: Bryston, Deztiny, Damian, Ashton, Chance, and Madalyn, 5 brothers and sisters: Tommy Brown and wife Trisha of Cave City, Sheila Cole and husband Philip, Debby Schneider and husband Kenny, both of Rowletts, Danny Brown, and Jessie Brown, both of Indiana.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30 until service time at 2:30 p.m.