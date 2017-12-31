Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Sandy Jean Terry

on 12/31/2017 |

Sandy Jean Terry, age 61, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017, at her residence in Magnolia, KY. She was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Claudie Fisher and Edith Fisher.

She is survived by her husband, Garry Terry Sr.; one daughter, Tammy Atwell and husband Robbie, Magnolia, KY; one son, Garry Terry, Jr., Magnolia, KY; one sister, Shelia Constable, Louisville, KY; three brothers, Lee Fisher, Huntsville, AL, Mike Preston, Louisville, KY, Jimmy Fisher, Louisville, KY; three grandchildren, Harlie Terry, Angel Atwell, Julian Terry; one great grandchild, Lilly Aubrey.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Edward Adcock officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Sandy Jean Terry”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CHRISTOPHER GARMON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Chill Advisory

Issued:
2:43 AM CST on December 31, 2017
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 02, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
18°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/31 0%
High 21° / Low 8°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 01/01 0%
High 20° / Low 3°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 01/02 0%
High 24° / Low 10°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 2018 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 2018 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.