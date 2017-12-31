on 12/31/2017 |

Sandy Jean Terry, age 61, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017, at her residence in Magnolia, KY. She was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Claudie Fisher and Edith Fisher.

She is survived by her husband, Garry Terry Sr.; one daughter, Tammy Atwell and husband Robbie, Magnolia, KY; one son, Garry Terry, Jr., Magnolia, KY; one sister, Shelia Constable, Louisville, KY; three brothers, Lee Fisher, Huntsville, AL, Mike Preston, Louisville, KY, Jimmy Fisher, Louisville, KY; three grandchildren, Harlie Terry, Angel Atwell, Julian Terry; one great grandchild, Lilly Aubrey.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Edward Adcock officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, KY.