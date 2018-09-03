on 03/09/2018 |

Sandy Watkins Landrum, 60, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 8, 2018 surrounded by her family at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late James and Jean Jones Watkins. Sandy was a homemaker and a former employee of Handmacher in Glasgow. She was a member of the Hiseville Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Harold; 4 children, Angela Mullins (Shayne) of Clarksville, TN, Dawn Tiedemann (Ross), Eric Daniel Landrum (Whitney) and Tiffany Metzger (Ryan) all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren Kara and Conner Mullins, Paul and Norman Tiedemann and Emmory and Max Landrum; 2 sisters Jeannie Wheeler (Jerry deceased) of Hiseville and Debbie Pace (John) of Glasgow; 1 brother Jamie Watkins (Melissa) of Hiseville; mother-in-law Louise Landrum (Herbert deceased), brothers-in-law Mike Landrum (Wilma), John Landrum (Betty Jo) and Jeff Landrum (Kathy); a sister-in-law Brenda Bridgeman (Jerry deceased); an uncle Charles Watkins; an aunt Hazel Jones Wells and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 brothers-in-law David Allen Landrum and Danny Landrum.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday.