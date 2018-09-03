Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

SANDY WATKINS LANDRUM

on 03/09/2018 |

Sandy Watkins Landrum, 60, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 8, 2018 surrounded by her family at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late James and Jean Jones Watkins.  Sandy was a homemaker and a former employee of Handmacher in Glasgow.  She was a member of the Hiseville Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Harold; 4 children, Angela Mullins (Shayne) of Clarksville, TN, Dawn Tiedemann (Ross), Eric Daniel Landrum (Whitney) and Tiffany Metzger (Ryan) all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren Kara and Conner Mullins, Paul and Norman Tiedemann and Emmory and Max Landrum;  2 sisters Jeannie Wheeler (Jerry deceased) of Hiseville and Debbie Pace (John) of Glasgow; 1 brother Jamie Watkins (Melissa) of Hiseville; mother-in-law Louise Landrum (Herbert deceased), brothers-in-law Mike Landrum (Wilma), John Landrum (Betty Jo) and Jeff Landrum (Kathy); a sister-in-law Brenda Bridgeman (Jerry deceased); an uncle Charles Watkins; an aunt Hazel Jones Wells and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 brothers-in-law David Allen Landrum and Danny Landrum.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “SANDY WATKINS LANDRUM”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Debbie Lowe

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/09 60%
High 52° / Low 37°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Saturday 03/10 10%
High 54° / Low 38°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Sunday 03/11 50%
High 54° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 09

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 10

Loving Lodge 323 Chili Supper

March 10 @ 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Caverna High School Council Meets

March 12 @ 3:30 PM
Mon 12

BCHS SBDM Council Will Meet

March 12 @ 3:45 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.