Sarah Alice “Susie” Blanton

on 12/24/2018 |

Mrs. Sarah Alice “Susie” Blanton, age 75, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on December 20, 2018. Mrs. Blanton was born on January 8, 1943 to the late Ezra and Rosa (Vaughan) Short in Barren County, KY. Mrs. Blanton worked in loss management and trust at PNC Bank. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary #157 and Community Church of Christ. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husbands, Rollie Young and Oliver Blanton; sisters, Lorene Short, Linda Allen and Barbara Coop; and brothers, Carlene and Charles Short. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Robert Bailey; daughter, Dakota Short; many grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Bonnie), David (Kay), Fred (Karen) and Kenneth Short; sister, Brenda Short; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and the PNC Lunch Bunch.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm CST on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Pleasant Home Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 10am until time for services. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2-8 pm EST at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road in Shepherdsville, KY). www.subfuneralhome.com

 

