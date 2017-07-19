Logo


SARAH E STOVALL

on 07/19/2017 |

Mrs. Sarah E. Stovall, 97, of Louisville, KY died on July 17, 2017, at Norton Audobon Hospital in Louisville.

Mrs. Stovall was a native of Burkesville, KY and the daughter of the late Walter  and Ora Minnie Stockton.  She was a member of Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church and a Foster Granny working in child care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Roy Lee Duncan and William Claude Stovall; brothers. McClellan, Orville and James Stockton; sisters, Lucille Williams, Mary Stockton and Beatrice Banks.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Mae Martin of Bowling Green, KY, Ira Rogers and Maretta Howard, both of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, July 21, 2017 at Pleasant Union Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Rice officiating.  Burial will follow in the Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 6-8 pm at Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.