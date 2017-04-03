Sarah Frances Harvey Eaton, 93 of the Temple Hill community of Barren County, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Jewell Mayo Harvey and wife of the late J. D. Eaton. Mrs. Eaton was a homemaker and a farmer and was a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Dorothy Jean Sherfey, Mitchell Harvey and Louise Harvey and 6 brothers, Marvin, Walter, Kenneth, Clay, Lonnie and Dan Harvey.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including locally, Carey (Judy) Harvey, Jamie (Elizabeth) Wood, Doug (Katie) Wood, David (Sandy) Harvey and Paula Harvey.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 5th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4pm Tuesday.