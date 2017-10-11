Logo


SARAH FRANCES JEWELL

on 11/10/2017 |

Sarah Frances Jewell 80 of Glasgow died Thursday at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

