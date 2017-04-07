Sarah Frances Parker, 96 of Owensboro formerly of Park City passed away Thursday at Owensboro Health Regional System after a short illness. She was a lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Park City. She was a former employee of Park Mammoth, Treasure Chest and Neville’s Finer Food. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, UK basketball, crocheting, crossword puzzles and beating her opponent at rummie.

She is survived by one daughter: Roberta Haire; two sons: Phillip and Paul Parker; eight grandchildren: Rana Bush-Chalfant, Randy Bush, Nichole Bushman, Greg Parker, Pam Amoroso, Kevin Baldock, Tommy Parker, Daniel Parker and seven great grandchildren: Grace Bush, Ashley Parker, Austin Parker, Brittany Posey, Gabe Parker, Hadley Parker and Peyton Bushman; 4 great-great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Sarah Frances Parker will be at 2PM Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel. Visitation will be from 11AM to 2PM Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church.