Sarah Frances Rice, 80 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at her side Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Hospice House.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late David L. and Bertha Smith Watkins and wife of the late Stanley Rice. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Layne and brother, David S. Watkins. She was a house wife, a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years, a member of the homemakers, tops, and bunko club, she was employed at the Smiths Grove Drug store, Holley Automotive and IBM operator for Houchens Industries for 16 years.

Her survivors include her two daughters, Sarah Jane Layne and Stephanie Brown (Jim); six grandchildren, Blake Layne, Michelle Allen (Paul), Cody Layne, Bo Layne, Hayden Bishop (Hillary), Courtney Fazel (Ryan); six great grandchildren, Reese and Gage Allen, Brandt Layne, Neal and Barrett Stanley Bishop, Millie Fazel; one sister-in-law, Patsy Watkins and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donation be made to Smiths Grove Baptist Church.