on 11/10/2017

Sarah Frances Jewell, 78, of Glasgow, died Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Medical Center in BowlingGreen. She was born in Allen County, the daughter of the late Jim and Dela Mae Blankenship Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Neal Jewell. Sarah was a homemaker and a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church

She is survived by her cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, November 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 am until time for the service.